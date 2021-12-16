A 25 year old Duncan woman is dead after an accident in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 16, 2021.

RCMP say they received a call from occupants trapped inside a pickup truck, off the Trans-Canada Highway near Mays Road.

Frontline members attended immediately and found the vehicle down an embankment on the southbound lanes, where it had come to rest on the driver’s side.

The four passengers were rescued, but the driver had been ejected from the truck.

They found her beneath the vehicle, where she had succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. No names have been released.