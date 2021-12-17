A minor earthquake shook the southern Gulf Islands this morning and parts of Vancouver Island.

The US Geological Survey measured the strength of the quake at 3.6 and says it was at a depth of 17 kilometres.

The USGS says the epicentre was 12 kilometres east-northeast of Ganges on Saltspring Island and it occurred at 4:13 am this morning.

Earthquakes between 3 and 3.9 are considered minor.

The earthquake can be felt and objects in a building may shake, but damage from a minor quake is expected to be rare.