North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in arson at a grocery store late last year.

On November 26th two young boys were seen in a social media video causing issues at the 49th Parallel on Cowichan Lake Road.

After they left, one of the boys lit something on fire and threw it into a cardboard compactor, which ignited the cardboard and caused a significant amount of damage. No one was injured, but police are still looking for the boy.

RCMP’s Chris Manseau says Social media has given the Duncan RCMP several tips, and police have followed up on numerous leads, but the identity of this suspect is still unknown.

He’s asking anyone with information to call North Cowichan RCMP’s non-emergency number at 250-748-5522.

You can find an image of the suspect here.