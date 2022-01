Fire in a commercial building on Norcross Rd. Photo by Alex Sidham

A fire overnight has destroyed a building housing several businesses in the 6400 Block of Norcross Road in North Cowichan.

Highway-1 was closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, and a detour was set up for travellers to bypass the area.

Eyewitnesses report that flames engulfed the building where the OK Tire store and other businesses are located.