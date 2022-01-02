An investigation is now getting underway to determine the cause of a large fire overnight in North Cowichan that heavily damaged the OK Tire store on Norcross Road near Highway-1.

The Municipality of North Cowichan says firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control several hours after it was first reported and are now mopping up.

Fire crews from all four of North Cowichan’s fire halls responded and were supported by firefighters from Duncan and Ladysmith Fire Departments.

The fire closed the nearby highway for several hours as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames that were visible for a considerable distance.

Highway-1 has since reopened.

The municipality says crews were able to contain the fire to an area where old tires were stored, but the building has suffered extensive damage.

Due to the heavy smoke from the fire, businesses in the area were advised to close air intakes for their ventilations systems.