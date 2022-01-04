Slippery and dangerous driving conditions on roads this morning have prompted the Cowichan Valley School District to cancel school buses on several routes.

Schools are open today for the children of essential workers and students with special needs, but all other students do not return until Monday, January 10.

The affected routes are 1-12 and 51 serving South End schools and Duncan Transfers. School buses 40, 41, 42 serving Lake Cowichan Schools and Duncan transfers will also not be running. Buses 24 and 27 will not be out on routes in the Glenora area and buses 28 and 25 will not be running in Sahtlam. SD79 says buses serving schools in the South End and Lake Cowichan will not be operating.

More details are available on the school district website