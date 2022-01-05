A mugging on Coronation Ave last month has RCMP looking for a female who witnessed the incident.

The victim of the robbery was walking on his own past four men, when they were hit in the head by one and had their phone stolen.

The female witness that police are looking for then approached the victim after the incident to ask if they were okay.

The mugging happened on Wednesday December 8th at around 5pm.

If you are that witness or aren’t but still witnessed the incident, you’re asked to call North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP.