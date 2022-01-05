COVID-19 continues to impact Vancouver Island’s long-term care. As the virus circulates, Island Health is declaring outbreaks at five care homes – two being in Nanaimo, with three in Victoria.

According to a Jan. 5 release, at both Kiwanis Village Lodge and Eden Gardens in Nanaimo, three staff members and one resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, Island Health says the outbreak declaration at Kiwanis Village is only for the first floor, while the outbreak at Eden Gardens is in the Cypress Unit.

Meanwhile, in Victoria, two staff members and three residents have tested positive for the virus at Aberdeen Hospital, with seven staff members and five residents testing positive at Glenwarren Lodge.

As well, six staff members and one resident tested positive at Victoria’s Selkirk Seniors Village.

In general, the following outbreak response protocols have been implemented at the sites, according to Island Health:

No admissions or transfers to affected units;

Staff movement will be limited wherever possible;

No congregate dining or group activities for residents of affected units;

Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures will continue;

Residents, families and staff are being notified;

Enhanced screening of all staff and residents for symptoms;

COVID-19 testing as determined by the Medical Health Officer and Infection Prevention and Control.

“During this time, Island Health will support the sites to take any further actions required and answer questions from staff, residents and family members,” the health authority says.

“Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and licensed care facilities,” it adds. For more details, visit this website.