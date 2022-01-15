A Realtor® Who Knows How to Get Top Value for You!

Ian Fraser has been serving South Island families to help them successfully navigate their largest purchase or their biggest sale in their lives: Their homes. Now, he is bringing his real estate experience and moxie to Juice FM Listeners.

He spent his formative years in the Cowichan Valley. He was born in the Duncan hospital, and he graduated from Frances Kelsey Secondary in Mill Bay. He knows every nook and cranny of the Cowichan Valley and he is delighted to be able to connect Buyers and Sellers to this incredible slice of Paradise.

Ian is a family man. He and his wife Staci share a passion to help other families as they raise their two boys, Austin and Beckham.

He takes great pride in his comprehensive knowledge of the industry and areas he serves. His specialties include assisting Sellers with industry leading marketing techniques that combine Proven Strategies with the latest, cutting-edge technology to guiding Buyers through complex purchasing process, Residential Valuations, Investments and Relocation, just to name a few.

In this fast-moving market, excellent data and wide exposure are essential to help Sellers get the top value for their home. Knowing what is coming to market and what to offer is essential for Buyers to get the edge to win their new home.



Recently, the Cowichan Valley has experienced record growth and heightened levels of local and international attention. The spectacular vistas of the region and World class lifestyle options are making this an increasingly desirable place to call home.



Sellers require local and digital exposure, and this is what Ian delivers. He brings your home to market with all the latest techniques to help you get the top value you’re looking for. Potential buyers access his listing information from anywhere in the world. They can take an immersive tour of your home on their smart phone or from the comfort of their couch. This kind of digital exposure drives far more offers from National and International purchasers.



Working with buyers, Ian takes a deep dive into what life is like or envisioned to look like for you and your family. Different areas offer different advantages, schools, commute times, and lifestyles. He uses technology to assist perspective buyers from outside of the area, focusing on data and trends to secure the right home at the right value. Ian connects you with the best auxiliary services such as inspectors, lawyers, and mortgage brokers to keep you well informed and serviced at a high standard.



We asked Ian: What makes a good investment property?

“Investment starts with the basics: Location, amenities, and staying on top of trends. You want a property that is compelling in some way so you can be selling a rental agreement. Understanding the pricing of comparable rentals, and how to maximize your profits is how I bring value to your investment strategy.”

Ian Fraser’s clients equate their success to his strategy and drive:

Technology.

“Ian exceeded our expectations! We moved from Calgary to Victoria. Ian used technology for us to connect and view homes even while my husband was working overseas. When we arrived and moved in, Ian was there to show us the area, his favourite spots. Our move was made so much easier because of Ian. He has become a great friend to our family!”

Communication.

“Ian was our agent for sale of our condo. He was prompt and professional throughout the entire process of selling. He brought a team of professional photographers which helped our home to look more appealing. We were provided with the most up-to-date market information and feedback which made our decision making easier. We are very satisfied with his service and recommend Ian to anybody.”

Compassion and Patience.

“This was a long process from start to finish for me as every time I was ready to list something happened in my life. Ian was very patient with me and finally everything worked out and the house sold for more than was originally thought was available.”

Regions of Trade:

Ian Fraser’s Trading areas include Cowichan Valley, Cobble Hill, Central Saanich, Colwood, Duncan, Esquimalt, Highlands, Langford, Malahat, Metchosin, Mill Bay, North Saanich, Oak Bay, Saanich East, Saanich West, Sidney, Sooke, Victoria, View Royal.

Contact Ian Fraser with EXP Realty Today! Phone: (250) 858-8879 Email: [email protected], Address: 3194 Douglas Street, Victoria, British Columbia V8Z, Canada.

Website: www.ianfraser.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ian.fraser

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ifraserrealtor/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/