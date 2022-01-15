A Tsunami Advisory has been issued for the coast of British Columbia.

A volcanic eruption near the Tonga Islands in the Pacific Ocean has resulted in a Tsunami Advisory for west coast and Haida Gwaii, northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coastline.

According to Emergency Info BC, this Tsunami Advisory includes the following zones of coastal British Columbia:

Zone A: the North Coast and Haida Gwaii.

Zone B: the Central Coast and Northeast Vancouver Island Coast, including Kitimat, Bella Coola and Port Hardy.

Zone C: the Outer West Coast of Vancouver Island from Cape Scott to Port Renfrew.

Zone D: the Juan de Fuca Strait from Jordan River to Greater Victoria, including the Saanich Peninsula.

The advisory does not include Zone E, the Strait of Georgia including the Gulf Islands, Greater Vancouver and Johnstone Strait.

Residents in coastal areas that are at risk are advised to stay away from the shoreline and follow the instructions from local authorities.

People in a tsunami advisory zone are advised not go to the shore to watch the tsunami. They should move out of the water, off beaches, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets, and do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so.

The potential risk is said to be limited to increased tidal currents, but until the advisory is rescinded people in the zones covered by the advisory are asked to avoid beaches and marinas.