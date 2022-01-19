BC Transit says the interregional bus service between Duncan and Nanaimo should be ready to launch by the end of March.

The Nanaimo-Cowichan Express will provide seven round trips between Duncan and Nanaimo Monday to Friday, with six round trips on Saturdays.

The route is expected to originate at the Village Green Mall in Duncan and terminate in Downtown Nanaimo.

Stops along the route are planned for downtown Duncan, Beverly Avenue and Highway-1, Cowichan Commons, Ladysmith, Nanaimo Airport, and the South Parkway Plaza.

BC Transit and the Cowichan Valley and Nanaimo Regional Districts are presently finalizing schedules and fares for the route.

The details and confirmation of the stops along the route will be available in the weeks before service begins.