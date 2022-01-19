The provincial COVID-19 relief grant for businesses has been doubled after some restrictions have been extended.

Following Tuesday’s announcement from the Provincial Health Officer, funding has been extended for nightclubs, bars and lounges that do not serve full meals. Other venues that had to close will also be eligible.

Those businesses can now apply for up to $20,000 in total funding based on staffing levels at the time of closure, according to a press release from the government Wednesday.

The grant program has now been extended until Feb. 16.

While some businesses qualify for the extension, fitness centres that are able to reopen will receive the initial $10,000 benefit announced in December, according to officials.

They say the $4-million extension of the original $10-million grant program also works with programs from the provincial government like the Local Lockdown Program and the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit.

To be eligible for the grant, the province says businesses have to confirm they were fully closed by Dec. 22 and registered with BC Registries before Nov. 1.

Funding is given out based on the number of employees at the time the business closed, according to the province.

More information, including the application process, can be found on the government website.