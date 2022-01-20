The gym and fitness centre at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre reopened today under restrictions ordered by the Provincial Health Officer.

There will be a limit on the number of people allowed into the facilities at any one time and masks will be needed by instructors and staff.

Anyone 12 years and older wanting to use the gym, fitness centre and swimming pool will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The gym and fitness centre of the Cowichan Aquatic Centre had been closed by a provincial health order since December 23.