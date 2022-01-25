The North Cowichan RCMP is seeking the public help in finding a father and his daughter, who were reported missing after a court order to return the child to her mother.

On January 23, 2022 North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report from family that Jesse Bennet and his 7 year old daughter Violet Bennet, 7, were missing from their residence which is located in the North Cowichan/Duncan, BC area.

On January 20th, Victoria Family Law Court had set out a Joint Custody agreement and ordered Jesse Bennet to return Violet the same day to her mother.

To date, police and family have not been able to make contact with Jesse or Violet Bennet. We believe that Jesse Bennet is actively evading police and is in breach of the custody order, requiring him to return Violet to her mother, states Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan RCMP.

Jesse Bennet is described as a Caucasian man, 36-years-old, 5’10”, 160 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly shaved head or wearing hat), with a beard.

Violet Bennet is described as a Caucasian girl, 7-years-old, approximately 4’ft tall, weighing 50-60 pounds, with blue eyes and big natural curly hair.

If you have information about Jesse or Violet’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the police in your jurisdiction, or the North Cowichan RCMP at 250-748-5522.