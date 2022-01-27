The driver of a dump truck was able to get out safely on Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle lost control and ended up in the ocean at Mill Bay.

According to Mill Bay Fire Chief Ron Beck, “apparently the truck lost brakes coming down Frayne Road, and Frayne being a very steep grade, she went through someone’s yard, tore out a fence and went over the bank and ended up in the water.”

The truck came to rest upside down in more than two metres of water.

Beck says when the Mill Bay Fire Department arrived at the scene a witness had gone into the water to help the driver to shore.

He says the driver was taken to hospital in Victoria.

The dump truck was pulled up onto the beach to be removed today.