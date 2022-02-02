Welcome To A Little Bud

The Cowichan Valley is lucky to have A Little Bud’s newest location open right here in the Industrial part of town! This warm, modern, and welcoming Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store is their 4th location in BC and it’s now open on Allenby Rd. Must be 19 plus. They’re so excited to bring their knowledge, and outstanding customer service to the Cowichan Valley, and are ready to help guide you in finding the right product.

Magz Hedley, is taking the helm of the Vancouver Island location and is grateful to put her experience and enthusiasm to work helping everyone who comes through the doors. Magz, and her team, will exemplify everything that sets A Little Bud apart from any other non-medical Cannabis retail store; which is first and foremost their customer service.

A Little Bud takes pride in knowing the pros and cons of every product they carry; and may suggest some munchies from around the world! A Little Bud knows that your cravings NEED to be satisfied and that’s why every one of their locations includes “A Little More”!

“What’s A Little More?” Just imagine shelves stocked with colourful wrappers, and boxes with each one depicting a delicious snack! Favourites like Cap’N Crunch, Reese Peanut Butter Cups, and potato chips are easily found. Look a little deeper and you’ll find new flavours of old classics, and snacks from all around the world including the UK and Asia!

A Little Bud specializes in non-medical Cannabis, and knows the ins and outs of each of their products. So, whether you want to talk to other aficionados, or need a guide to help you through all the different price points; Magz and the team at A Little Bud are here to help you! Must be 19 plus.

If you’re in the neighborhood, visit the newest non-medical Cannabis Retail Store in the Cowichan Valley! 3050 Allenby Road, Unit 6, in Duncan or online at alittlebud.ca.

A Little Bud…warm…welcoming…knowledgeable and friendly.

Open: 9am to 7 pm Monday to Sunday

Phone: (778) 422-2655