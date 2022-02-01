Vancouver Island has been named a top fishing destination for 2022 with Campbell River named the top town.

The list, created by charter booking company FishingBooker, says the Island is well known for its salmon and halibut fishing seasons year-round. They also say species of both fresh and saltwater fish can be found in the hundreds of lakes and streams.

The top fishing town in the area is Campbell River, with other spots including Nootka Sound, Ucluelet, Tofino and Sooke.

Other species that can be caught in the waters off Vancouver Island include Steelhead, Pacific Salmon and Albacore Tuna.

Top fishing charters include Reel Life Charters and others in Sooke.

The Fraser River has also been named a top fishing spot in Canada for 2022 along with other fishing spots in the prairie provinces.