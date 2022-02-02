Snow is forecast for Vancouver Island and the South Coast tomorrow, with up to five centimetres expected in some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement covering the area from the Malahat north to Campbell River, as well as the Sunshine Coast and Metro-Vancouver.

Meteorologists say with the freezing levels near sea level, precipitation set to arrive Wednesday morning will start as snow.

Accumulations of two to five centimetres are forecast before warmer air pushes in late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, changing the snow to rain.

Higher elevations of Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver are likely to see higher accumulations, while regions closer to sea level may not see much accumulation.

Accumulations may be higher the Central and Eastern Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope, where the snow may fall until Thursday morning.