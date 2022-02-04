The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP are searching for a missing woman and her 3-month old son.

Jacqueline and Kane Nelson have not been heard from since January 24.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says they were last seen by family on January 4.

The police say that on January 24, family received “electronic communication,” but it has not been confirmed that it was directly from Jacqueline.

The RCMP say that Jacqueline may have been in Manitoba around January 27, but this has yet to be confirmed.

It’s not known if she is still in Manitoba.

Anyone with information about Jacqueline and Kane, or where they might be, is asked to contact the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP at (250) 748-5522.

Jacqueline Nelson is described as

Caucasian female

38 years old

5’ 3 (160 cms)

115 lbs (52 kgs)

Blue eyes

Red hair

Kane Nelson is described as: