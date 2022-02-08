More outbreaks have been declared at Island long-term care homes while five others have been declared over.

Outbreaks have been declared in Courtenay, Nanaimo and Duncan along with others on the Island. A list of the outbreaks and cases follows:

Glacier View Place long-term care home, Courtenay

Eight resident cases limited to Rose unit, wings 3 and 4.



Nanaimo Seniors Village long-term care home

Six resident cases, one staff member



Sundridge Place long-term care home, Dunan

15 resident cases limited to the second floor



Sluggett House long-term care home in Brentwood Bay

Four resident cases and one staff member



Island View Place Care long-term care home in Saanichton

Two resident cases, limited to second floor of the site.



Island Health says the cases reported are ones that have been confirmed with PCR testing or a follow-up from their contact management team.

Protocols including limiting essential visitors, having no congregations or group activities and enhanced cleaning and screening have been implemented, according to Island Health.

Five other long-term care home outbreaks have been declared over by the health authority, including at Eagle Ridge Manor long-term care home in Port Hardy.