There is a happy ending to the search for Kevin Bear Henry, who was reported missing after attempting a trip by van to the Fairy Creek blockade camp near Port Renfrew.

Bear Henry has now returned safely and was a little surprised at being listed as missing.

The Fairy Creek Blockade official Facebook page showed a video of Bear Henry speaking on a phone and explaining they had gotten stuck on a logging road.

During the video, Henry can be heard saying that after some time stranded and alone, they decided to walk out and came across some loggers in a truck, who asked if they were Bear, then explained a search had been started.

The men also told them that almost three months had passed.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP says officers were called to a local coffee shop on February 9 after a person had been dropped by two industry workers.

The RCMP says workers had reportedly located the person on a logging road near Lake Cowichan.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP confirm the 37-year was initially reported missing to the Victoria Police Department on December 11, and has been located safe and sound.

Glenn Reid of Fairy Creek Blockade says Bear explained that the van got stuck and then it snowed that night.

They survived on the food they had, but after some time the food ran out and they decided to walk out.

Reid says Bear lost a considerable amount of weight and was taken to hospital for a check-up.

Bear Henry is from Penelakut Island.