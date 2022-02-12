Nominations are now open for the 19th annual Small Business BC (SBBC) awards.

The awards are given out to help recognize entrepreneurs and there is $15,000 in prize money.

“At the heart of every small business is an entrepreneur whose drive and determination pushes

them, even as they face challenges and hurdles in their path,” said Small Business BC CEO,

Tom Conway. “The SBBC Awards is about celebrating that entrepreneurial spirit and supporting

small businesses that inspire us all. I encourage all BC residents to nominate a business that

has helped strengthen your community.”

The public can nominate businesses until Feb. 28 at sbbc.co/nominate.

The winners will be announced virtually on April 28.

Bigfoot Donuts in Courtenay received the SBBC Premier’s people’s choice award last year.

This award is given to the small business in the province that receives the most online votes.

“Something we don’t do enough of is celebrate,” said Lyndsey Bell, co-owner of Bigfoot Donuts. “We think it’s special to be in business and it’s something that’s really worth celebrating.”