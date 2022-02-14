A new roads project will be affecting traffic on Highway 1A near Halalt First Nation.

The project will resurface parts of the highway on Mt Sicker Road, Westholme Road, and Chemainus Road.

It’ll also add paved shoulders to Mt. Sicker road, reconstruct 500 metres on the east end of Chemainus road, and be using fiber reinforced asphalt concrete on the eastbound lanes of the two roads.

The project will put traffic down to single lane alternating traffic on weekdays from 7 am to 6 pm, with construction zone speed limits put into place.

The project started today with a slated end date of July 31st.