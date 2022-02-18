If you’re looking for something to do on Family Day, the Municipality of North Cowichan has a couple of options to get out.

They’re hosting a free skate and free swim to celebrate the holiday.

Swim sessions are from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, with the second session from 2-4 pm.

The free skate is at Fuller Lake Arena in Chemainus, from noon until 1:45.

The municipality says it wouldn’t have been possible without the financial support from the Province of BC, the Canadian Government, BC Recreation and Parks Association, and CUPE 358.