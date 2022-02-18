Free Skate and Free Swim in North Cowichan on Family Day
Photograph by Serena Repice Lentini
If you’re looking for something to do on Family Day, the Municipality of North Cowichan has a couple of options to get out.
They’re hosting a free skate and free swim to celebrate the holiday.
Swim sessions are from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, with the second session from 2-4 pm.
The free skate is at Fuller Lake Arena in Chemainus, from noon until 1:45.
The municipality says it wouldn’t have been possible without the financial support from the Province of BC, the Canadian Government, BC Recreation and Parks Association, and CUPE 358.