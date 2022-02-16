More parking spaces are coming to Downtown Duncan.

Starting next Monday, (February 21st) construction for the Canada Avenue Paid Parking Lot Expansion will be kicking off.

The project looks to add more parking to the “Island Rail corridor” between Duncan Street and Canada Ave, to the north of existing lots. It will be fulfilled by Colecon Contracting Ltd. who was awarded the contract by the city.

Construction equipment will take up three spaces of existing parking for the duration of the project – which is expected to take three to four weeks to complete.

The rest of the lot will remain open, and traffic control will be on-site to guide pedestrian and vehicle traffic as needed.

The city asks any questions to be directed to their Public Works department.