The RCMP says Jesse Bennett, missing with his 7-year old daughter, Violet, has switched vehicles.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP believes Bennett is no longer driving a Honda Civic but is now using a 2001 black Dodge Dakota club cab pickup truck with a white canopy.

They have released a photo of the type of vehicle he’s believed to be driving, as well as more photographs of Jesse and Violet.

One of the photographs shows Violet wearing a jacket with a unique appearance that police say she wears regularly, while another shows a tattoo that Jesse has on his arm.

Investigators say they have received many tips from the public and continue to ask anyone with information that may help locate Jesse and Violet, or about the black Dakota pickup, to call the detachment in North Cowichan at 250-748-5522.

Bennett and 7-year old Violet were reported missing on January 23rd after he failed to return the girl to her mother as ordered by the courts.

The RCMP says there’s no reason to believe Violet is in danger but wants to locate her and return the girl to her mother in Victoria as ordered by the court.