The anti-bullying pink shirt day is coming up next Wednesday and Cowichan Community Policing is running a fundraiser to spread awareness tonight (February 18).

Pink Shirt Day was started as a movement of solidarity after a student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. It’s been used as a symbol for anti-bullying initiatives since.

The fundraising effort is part of a practicum for fourth year students in Vancouver Island University’s Criminology program and is run along with RCMP, Warmland Restorative Justice, and Youth 20/20.

They’re collecting donations for the Cowichan Valley Basket Society outside of the Real Canadian Superstore in Duncan.

They’ll be out front collecting donations from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. tonight.