A new aerial ladder fire truck is coming to North Cowichan.

The cost is just over $1.4 million, plus tax, from Pierce Manufacturing. The purchase of a new truck was in the municipal budget, expected at $1.7 million, but found at a lower rate through North Cowichan’s Fire Chief, Martin Drakeley.

The purchase is necessary through a Fire Underwriters report which required the municipality to add a second aerial truck to their fleet – replacing their current south-end truck in Chemainus, which is at the end of its useful life.

The new engine was already on their manufacturing line and met most specifications required for North Cowichan’s needs. The other options could only meet 60 per cent of the required specifications. The municipal report says building a new truck exactly to spec would take up to two years to complete.

The new vehicle will be on-site as early as this summer.