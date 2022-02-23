The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death in a remote area of Ladysmith.

The RCMP says that just after 5 pm on Monday, the Ladysmith RCMP was called to assist ambulance paramedics in a forested area off Timberland Forest Service Road in Ladysmith.

A man was fatally injured while riding a dirt bike with a small group of people.

Witnesses told police that guns may have been fired in the area at the time of the incident.

RCMP Media Relations officer Corporal Alex Bérubé says the victim died at the scene.

He says investigators are searching the area and interviewing potential witnesses to find out what happened.