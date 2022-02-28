Workers at Vancouver Island Regional libraries could go on strike this week.

The last collective agreement between the library and BCGEU Local 702 expired at the end of 2020.

In a news release, VIRL said it had received word that the union filed notice of strike action this morning, meaning they are in legal strike position at 8am Thursday.

According to the release, BCGEU Local 702 represents 42 fulltime employees, 12% of VIRL’s permanent workforce. This includes “professional librarians and colleagues who work at 20 of 39 branches, and in Information Technology, Collections, and Support Services divisions. VIRL’s CUPE Local 401 employees, representing 55% of VIRL’s permanent workforce, will be honouring any BCGEU picket lines. VIRL jointly ratified a Collective Agreement with CUPE 401 in late 2021.”

VIRL says job action could include primary, secondary or rotating pickets at VIRL locations. The library expects service to be affected, but says precise impacts remain unclear at this time.