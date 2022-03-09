A manslaughter charge has been laid against an 18-year-old man in connection with a fatal attack in Duncan more than a year ago.

In the early morning hours of March 1, 2021, the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP received reports of an assault in the area of Cowichan Lake Road.

When officers arrived on the scene a man surrendered, and police found another man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital by ambulance, but he did not survive.

Because the accused was a youth at the time of the offense, his name will not be released.