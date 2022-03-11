Malahat highway flooding photograph from November in the affected area - Photo by Nicholas Arnold, Vista Radio Staff

Wet weather conditions have postponed the resurfacing on the Malahat drive that was scheduled for tonight.

This is part of the continuing effort to restore the site to normalcy after floods destabilized part of the road, embankment in late November. The affected section is just north of Goldstream Provincial Park on Highway 1 – between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill.

The plan was to put the road to single lane alternating traffic from 10pm until 5am on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12. However, the wet conditions have pushed the project back.

The Ministry of Transportation says they’ll update with the exact dates for the resurfacing when it is rescheduled, but say it’s planned for late next week.