The RCMP has now issued an arrest warrant for 36-year old Jesse Bennett.

The last known location of Bennett and his young daughter, 7-year old Violet, was at a residence in North Cowichan back in January.

The pair was reported missing on January 24.

Investigators now say they have enough evidence to recommend a criminal charge against Jesse and a warrant for his arrest was issued by a Provincial Court.

He is now being sought for Abduction in contravention of a custody order.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says it continues to liaise with the family to further the investigation and ensure Violet’s well-being.

Investigators believe Jesse could be anywhere in Canada.

Bennett and Violet were reported missing after he failed to return the girl to her mother.

The RCMP have previously stated there’s no reason to believe Violet is in danger but they want to locate her and return the girl to her mother in Victoria as ordered by the court.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information that may help locate Jesse and Violet to call the detachment in North Cowichan at 250-748-5522.