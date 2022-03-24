- Advertisement -

Trees will be removed and replaced in Duncan’s downtown next week.

The American Sweet Gum trees along Station Street will be removed and replaced with a different type of tree.

The city says that it’s become apparent that the trees are not suitable for the locations where they were planted.

They say safety concerns of falling branches because of how tall the trees are in relation to the depth of their root system are leading to their removal. The sweet gum trees can grow up to 70 feet tall and spread up to 50 feet wide, with large branches that are prone to falling.

The project starts on Monday and is expected to run through the week. Roads and sidewalks will be closed as required.

- Advertisement -