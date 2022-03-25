The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a batch of shellfish harvested on Vancouver Island has been recalled over concern about norovirus contamination.

The recall involves Stellar Bay Shellfish brand Chef Creek Oysters harvested in Deep Bay on March 7.

The oysters have been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces.

The CFIA says people sickened by norovirus usually develop symptoms within 24 to 48 hours but can become ill as early as 12 hours after exposure.

The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach cramps.

There may also be low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, and fatigue.

Most people feel better within one or two days and experience no long-term health effects.

A week ago, Vancouver Coastal Health warned residents and restaurants that eating raw oysters may cause illness.

The warning was issued after more than 50 people became ill after eating raw oysters.