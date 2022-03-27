Once you’ve stocked up on local produce, the 20-minute drive to Lund is a relaxing transition from farming to the fishing culture of the region. Stop at Willingdon Beach as you head north to explore the interpretative trail and historical artifacts from back when Powell River was a booming logging town.

We were sad to learn that the Laughing Oyster just south of Lund has closed its doors, but it is still worth the short drive to visit the secluded bay where it sits. Okeover Arm Provincial Park is the ideal spot to enjoy a picnic and a swim.

Lunching in Lund



Lund is the quintessential seaside fishing village, where locals visit over mid-morning coffee at Nancy’s Bakery, boaters load up at the Stockpile Market before heading into the Desolation Sound and tourists relax on the deck of the Resort at Klah ah men. At the very northern tip of the Sunshine Coast, this is mile zero of Canada’s Highway 101.

Klah ah men was a major gathering place for the Tla’amin people along the Salish Sea, and the resort has recently been refurbished to celebrate the area’s history. Be sure to pop into The Gallery, where you will likely find Debra Bevaart casually carving a soapstone sea lion at the front desk while chatting with customers.

A sign on the door of the Boardwalk Restaurant encourages visitors to phone if they are closed, and Roy and Rayanna Blackwell will do their best to serve you. In fact, they’re often called to serve a single table but end up with a deck full of customers before they know it! Built in 1926 as one of five bunkhouses up the Toba Inlet, this cozy seaside bistro has seating for almost 200 patrons.

We were lucky to visit on a sunny (and quiet) day and enjoyed the view—along with an assortment of their most popular dishes. Calamari made with tender Humboldt squid, sweet onions, jalapenos and bell peppers. Seafood chowder chock full of salmon, clams and mussels, house-made pickle fritter and their signature halibut tacos. Served with a Zunga Golden Blonde Ale or a Perfect Storm Oatmeal Stout from the local brewery, we could have relaxed on the docks all afternoon.