The B.C. government has released the Declaration Act Action Plan which outlines 89 specific actions every ministry in the province will take to make B.C. a better province for Indigenous Peoples.

The act was created as part of the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People in Canada.

“This plan is a first for any government in the world. It will drive transformative change in the relationship with Indigenous Peoples and help us build a brighter future for everyone,” said Premier John Horgan in a release.

“By working together in partnership, we are creating more opportunities, better jobs and stronger environmental protections. This is a roadmap that builds on the progress we have made – a new way forward and another important step towards meaningful reconciliation.”

The plan includes commitments to recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ inherent rights, interests and legal orders and improving the health and well-being of Indigenous families across the province.

“The 89 actions are tangible steps each ministry will take to realize this future. We must make the province a place where the human rights of Indigenous Peoples are respected, celebrated and finally implemented in every aspect of society,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation in a release.

“The work ahead of us won’t be easy – but together, we can change the trajectory of history and address the harms done by over 150 years of colonialism.”

The Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act requires that the government work with Indigenous People on the implementation of the action plan.

An annual report will be conducted with consultation and cooperation with Indigenous Peoples.

Below is a link to the complete action plan and more information on the Declaration Act.

