After a couple of weeks, RCMP are still investigating the disappearance of 13-year-old Payton MacDonald.

MacDonald was reported missing on March 17, after RCMP could not locate her during a wellness check requested by the Ministry of Child and Family Development. She was last seen getting into a van with her father on March 15 at the foot of Harbour View Road in Ladysmith.

Her father was taken into custody shortly after for disobeying a court order by not sharing her location with the ministry. He was released at a bail hearing on March 18, but arrested again on March 23, and remains in custody pending his next appearance on April 5.

RCMP believe that Payton is with someone known to her father, but they are looking for help verifying her safety and well-being.

At the time she was reported missing, police said that she does not have a phone or access to social media.

Staff Sergeant Darrell Sandback of the Vancouver Island RCMP General Investigation Section says social media speculation that she isn’t actually missing is untrue.

“We understand that there have been comments and speculation on social media stating that Payton is not missing or that she is in camp for spring break. However, this is not true,” says Sandback. “What we also know is that there is a 13-year-old girl who is still missing, and there are many people who are worried about her safety.”

She is as in the picture above. Described as white, around 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Ladysmith RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-245-2215.