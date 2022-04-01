- Advertisement -

The City of Duncan is looking for more paid, on-call firefighters to join their ranks.

The Duncan Fire Department has been in operation since 1902. The department has 25 firefighters, eight line officers, and three command officers, who serve under Chief Art Anderson. The outfit fields around 230 calls every year.

They say that no experience is necessary for those looking to apply, but it’s an asset. All necessary training will be provided through the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Academy and in-house.

Applications can be found online, or at the Duncan Fire Hall on Wednesday nights from 7-9 p.m. or Sunday Mornings from 9-11 a.m. Applications are accepted back at the fire hall through the maildrop.