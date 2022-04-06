- Advertisement -

Resurfacing is set to begin tonight on the Malahat Highway.

BC’s Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry says the resurfacing will close the northbound lane for several hours between Tunnel Hill and Finlayson Arm Road.

There will be single-lane alternating traffic beginning at 10 pm.

The highway will fully reopen in both directions at 6 am tomorrow morning.

In addition, there may be minor delays this afternoon as crews mobilize equipment and set up traffic control cones.

That section of the Malahat highway had to be repaired after the northbound lane washed away during heavy rains in November.