- Advertisement -

The B.C. government is asking for your thoughts on non-medical cannabis consumption spaces, such as cafes and lounges.

An online public engagement session has been launched to help guide decisions about whether these spaces should be permitted within the province and how they should be regulated.

According to provincial government staff, a cannabis consumption space is a term used for a business or event that provides marijuana for on-site sale and use. This could include cafes, lounges, concerts, festivals, ticketed events and spas.

“We have heard from cannabis businesses that consumption spaces could provide an opportunity for the sector to become more economically viable and could better meet the interests of people who use cannabis,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “At the same time, others have raised public health and safety concerns, which will need to be carefully weighed. We want to hear the views of all British Columbians so they can help shape how B.C.’s cannabis sector continues to evolve.”

B.C. government officials said, if allowed, consumption spaces would have to follow public health and safety rules. For example, smoking and vaping would still be prohibited indoors.

- Advertisement -

All B.C. residents are invited to share their thoughts through the online survey until May 8th.

More: cannabis consumption space survey (B.C. government)