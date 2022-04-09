- Advertisement -

The RCMP continues its investigation into the torching of the Malahat totem pole.

The BC Hate Crimes Unit and the Shawnigan Lake detachment are searching for those responsible.

Investigators believe there are individuals who have not yet come forward, but have crucial information that could assist police in identifying suspects.

Investigators want to speak with the occupants of a white sedan that was parked at the Malahat summit when firefighters arrived.

The police said at the time that fresh graffiti was found nearby referring to the destruction of the statue of Captain James Cook during a protest in Victoria.

Police feel the totem pole may have been set on fire in retaliation.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP were called in on July 2nd after a passing motorist saw the totem pole at the Malahat lookout was on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP’s non-emergency line.

Story By: Mike Patterson