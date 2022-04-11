- Advertisement -

The B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres will be developing the Path Forward Community Fund, which the province said plans to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people.

The centre will be distributing $5.34-million to different Indigenous communities and organizations across B.C.

“In keeping with the idea of ‘nothing about us, without us,’ we are looking to the BCAAFC to administer and award the grants to Indigenous communities and organizations,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General in a release.

“The Indigenous-led Path Forward Community Fund is a milestone in our shared journey toward lasting reconciliation and gender equality.”

Provincial officials said eligible projects include hosting planning sessions, culturally appropriate safety training as well as healing and cultural supports.

“Today, our government is responding to a call to action from advocates, family members and survivors to prioritize the safety and human rights of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ individuals,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“I know the BCAAFC will work directly at a grassroots level to honour the self-determination of Indigenous Peoples as Nations and groups work to implement holistic approaches that put their community needs first.”

The government said it will be accessible to First Nation communities, urban/off-reserve communities, Métis citizens, Inuit and 2SLGBTQ+ communities.