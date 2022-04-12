- Advertisement -

‘Tis the season for water main flushing in the Cowichan Valley.

The Municipality of North Cowichan will be undergoing their routine water main flushing in various areas of the South End water system starting Wednesday. Flushing of the South End mains is expected to take about six weeks to complete.

If requested, commercial businesses – whose businesses rely on water – will be given notice of flushing in their area if requested. That includes places like laundromats and beauty salons.

The City of Duncan is also kicking off its main flushing. They started on Monday.

Both entities say you should expect short periods of low pressure, with some discolouration of water. To clear the discolouration, you just need to run your cold tap water until the water runs clear.

The municipality asks any questions be directed to the Operations department, while the city requests and questions go to Public Works.