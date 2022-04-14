- Advertisement -

The RCMP is hoping medals that it believes were stolen in Duncan will now find their way back to the family of a Canadian war veteran.

The North Cowichan – Duncan RCMP says the medals were recovered in 2018.

The RCMP has been working to identify the owner of the medals and learned they may have belonged to a veteran named Jack Hickey.

He passed away in 2004 and police are now reaching out to find members of his family to return the medals.

It’s believed Hickey lived in Nanaimo, possibly with a Marcia Hickey, and the RCMP is requesting help in identifying family members.

Constable David Grey says he’s sure “Jack went through a great deal during his service to earn these medals,” and his legacy should live on through the family.

The RCMP is asking family members of Jack and Marcia Hickey to contact the North Cowichan – Duncan detachment at 250-748-5522.