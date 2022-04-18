- Advertisement -

Vancouver Island RCMP seized a haul of weapons, cash, and drugs, in a bust last week. The incident happened on Sooke Road in Sooke.

Drugs seized are suspected to be benzodiazepine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. They estimate 79 grams of benzodiazepines, 30.5 grams of methamphetamine and 17.6 grams of fentanyl, pending analysis.

After receiving reports of threats involving a firearm, Sooke RCMP arrived at an area and arrested two men on scene. A 25-year old man was charged with three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, with a 33 year old man being charged for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Both men were in court after being arrested and are now in custody pending future court dates.

Sergeant Kevin Shaw says drug trafficking will not be tolerated.



“This is another example of the efforts by police to intercept dangerous illicit drugs destined for the streets of our community,” says Shaw. “Drug trafficking in Sooke will not be tolerated and we will continue to prioritize these types of investigations in support of a safe community.”

Story by Nicholas Arnold – nicholas@vistaradio.ca