Staff at the Cowichan Recreation Centre are considering more options as they try to convince a northern Flicker woodpecker to abandon the World’s Largest Hockey Stick for a new place to nest.

A hole created by the woodpecker was discovered on April 7 by a recreation centre staff member, and when an inspection didn’t find a nest, a patch was placed over it.

However, the woodpecker made a new hole and staff are now attempting to discourage it with a fake owl.

That doesn’t appear to be working, either.

Staff are considering moving the owl closer, but are also studying other options to encourage the woodpecker to leave.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is responsible for maintaining the attraction and is concerned that if the woodpecker persists in making holes, rain could start getting inside the stick.

It appears the woodpecker is preparing to build a nest, so it may be necessary to let it stay for the season and repair the hole later in the summer.

The CVRD says there has been an outpouring of support for both the stick and the woodpecker, and it hopes everyone can appreciate staff is doing its best to find a happy resolution.