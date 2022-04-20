British Columbia is a Mecca for mountain biking enthusiasts – from beginner to expert, this province has it all. Check out our list for places to bike in each of BC’s regions, and don’t forget to tag us in your photos and videos!

Cariboo Chilcotin

The Williams Lake region offers some of the most stunning terrain a mountain biker could hope to find. The area offers 200 kilometres of single-track trails within the city limits, 100 kilometres of trails about half an hour outside the city, and about 10 acres of jumps, drops and log work. All of this together makes up the largest bike park in the Interior, and one of the largest networks in the whole province. Bike Magazine named this region the “Shangri-La of mountain biking” in North America.

Check out ridethecariboo.ca for lists of trails, events and other news.

Kootney Rockies

The Fernie Alpine Bike Park, within the Fernie Alpine Resort, draws mountain bikers from all over – and since it’s one of the largest lift-accessed trail networks in western Canada, why not! The resort has 38 bike trails that cater to everyone, but this course is still hard for a novice so come prepared to work and learn. There’s a dual slalom course, a beginner skills progression park and so much more.

Check out skifernie.com for more information.

Northern BC

Northern BC has an endless amount of untapped beauty and recreation opportunities. The mountain biking is to die for, but there’s also hiking, swimming, fishing and wildlife viewing to round out your trip up here.

The Burns Lake area has exactly what you’re looking for in a mountain biking adventure – friendly locals, beautiful scenery and awesome riding. Boer Mountain and the Burns Lake Bike Park are just a few minutes from town and offer miles of classic single track and amazing downhill trails that you will be hard pressed to find anywhere else. The trail network runs from beginner to advanced, with cross-country, free ride and downhill trails, as well as a skills park, jump park and Rider Cross track.

Visit burnslaketrails.ca for more information.

Thompson Okanagan

Within the Thompson Okanagan region, Kamloops (also known as “The Loops”) is widely recognized as the epicenter for free ride mountain biking in Canada. Many local athletes have made it to the world stage, thanks to the stellar practice they can get right in their own backyard.

Kamloops is a four-season destination, with something to offer all year long. Sun Peaks Resort and the Kamloops Bike Ranch are calling your name, and an epic adventure awaits. You’ll find classic single tracks to high-speed alpine downhill biking, as well as advanced technical challenges to overcome. Here you’ll find one of Canada’s most technically advanced municipal bike parks.

Kamloops is known as the birthplace for free ride mountain biking, so what better place to explore?

For more information, check out bikekamloops.com.

Vancouver Island

The Campbell River area offers a well-established network of trails, ranging from family friendly to advanced riders, and the scenery is unparalleled. Enjoy a casual ride on the Rail Trail in the Beaver Lodge Lands, or find something for everyone in the Snowden Demonstration Forest. The Snowden area alone offers more than 100 kilometres of single-track trails, with highly technical routes to scenic loops that are great for inexperienced riders.

For more information, check out the Campbell River Mountain Bike group on Facebook. You can also check out the River City Cycle Club at rivercitycycle.ca.

Vancouver Coast & Mountains

When people think of mountain biking in BC, the Whistler Mountain Bike Park is probably the first thing that comes to mind – and no wonder, considering it’s the #1 lift-accessed bike park in the world. Whatever you’re looking for, be it an easy cruise or an adrenalin-filled double black route, this park has it for you.

The Whistler Mountain Bike Park features four zones with over 80 kilometres of trails to explore. There’s everything from professional-level trails to introductory learning centres here, making this accessible for all rider types.

Check out bike.whistlerblackcomb.com for more information.

Our list only scratches the surface of what’s available to mountain bikers across all the regions of BC. For more information, be sure to check out mountainbikingbc.ca.