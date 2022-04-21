- Advertisement -

After several months missing, 7-year-old Violet Bennett has been located and is safe.

Violet was reported missing along with her father, Jesse Bennett, on January 23rd – after he failed to return Violet to her mother’s care in accordance with a court order.

She was dropped off by someone known to her at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment on Wednesday night – she’s since been brought back to the care of her mother.

Her father Jesse is still wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

RCMP say no further information will be released for privacy reasons but thanked everyone who provided tips in the search.

