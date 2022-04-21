- Advertisement -

BC’s government is investing in over 2-hundred new licensed childcare spaces in Central Vancouver Island.

A total of 236 spaces will be coming to Crofton, Nanaimo, and Qualicum Beach – broken down, 44 in Crofton, 168 at four sites in Nanaimo, and 24 in Qualicum Beach.

It’s part of the ChildCare BC plan, which has already funneled $2.7 billion into creating 26-thousand new licensed spaces across the province since it was started in 2018.

“For years, parents in B.C. were left with a patchwork system where child care was treated as a luxury,” says Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “As we enter the fifth year of our 10-year ChildCareBC plan, we are making significant progress to reverse this.”

The province says they hope this will allow parents to pursue work, school and other opportunities while knowing their children are cared for.

- Advertisement -

They say parents in Nanaimo-North Cowichan have saved more than $30 million and $8 million in Parksville-Qualicum through ChildCareBC investments.